Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $46.06 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

