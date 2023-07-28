Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.5 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 205,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 119,263 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPX opened at $46.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.