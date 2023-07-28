Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Shares Up 2.3%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87.75 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 87.75 ($1.13). 37,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 107,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.75 ($1.10).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.33) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £73.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,375.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Ten Lifestyle Group

In other Ten Lifestyle Group news, insider Andrew Long sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.22), for a total value of £855,000 ($1,096,294.40). 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, retail, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

