Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Shares Up 2.3%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87.75 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 87.75 ($1.13). 37,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 107,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.75 ($1.10).
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.33) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
The firm has a market cap of £73.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,375.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.37.
Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, retail, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.
