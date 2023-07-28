Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $55.00 at Wedbush

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $45.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB stock opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Insider Activity

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $261,571.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,279.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $261,571.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,279.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $57,925.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $164,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,814 shares of company stock valued at $925,277. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tenable by 73.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tenable by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Articles

