Tennant (TNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.61. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TNC stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tennant has a 1-year low of $56.04 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.11.

StockNews.com started coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating on the stock.

In other Tennant news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $336,664.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tennant news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $297,248.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,944.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $336,664.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tennant in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tennant by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tennant by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tennant by 42.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Tennant in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

