Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 150,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 591,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tenon Medical Stock Down 5.1 %

Tenon Medical stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. Tenon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 232.63% and a negative net margin of 2,031.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Foster sold 27,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $35,016.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,304.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Richard Ginn sold 64,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $81,887.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,318 shares in the company, valued at $107,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven M. Foster sold 27,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $35,016.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,304.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Tenon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenon Medical by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 27,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenon Medical by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 50,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

