Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $230.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.72 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.07. The firm has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

