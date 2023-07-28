Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 10,842 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 15.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 588,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,320,000 after purchasing an additional 79,279 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $895,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,774.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $895,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,774.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $1,762,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,202,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,791,095.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,733 shares of company stock worth $11,310,743 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inari Medical Trading Down 5.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.15 and a beta of 1.06. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.