Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 12,346 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $125,169,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Incyte by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,609,000 after acquiring an additional 535,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Incyte by 96.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 888,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,245,000 after acquiring an additional 436,345 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.35.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $62.68 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

