Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 14,757 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,365,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after acquiring an additional 317,322 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5,526.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 267,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 262,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 396,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 240,685 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.30. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

