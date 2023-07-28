Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 16,376 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trimble by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after buying an additional 4,089,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $162,931,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,325 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $53.36 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $72.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.