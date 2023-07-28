Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 50,301 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,301 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PK stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

