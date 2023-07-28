Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 5,710 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in LCI Industries by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 436.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 73,135 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in LCI Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 485,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $134.87 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $139.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $973.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.61 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 52.04%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

