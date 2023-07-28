Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CONMED were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $104,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $181,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $104,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,868 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $118.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.06.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. CL King began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

CONMED Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Recommended Stories

