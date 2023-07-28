Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,904 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LXP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LXP. JMP Securities began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

