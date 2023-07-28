Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,249 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 346.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.50, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.75. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

