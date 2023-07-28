Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PHM opened at $83.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average is $63.71. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.29%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

