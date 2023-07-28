Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $151,220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,400,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,741,000 after acquiring an additional 284,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,280,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,185,000 after buying an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

