Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Shares of LDOS opened at $92.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.50. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

