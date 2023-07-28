Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Rogers were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROG. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Rogers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rogers by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

In related news, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,603. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $193,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne K. Roby acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $48,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rogers Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $166.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.95. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.45 and a fifty-two week high of $271.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $243.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 7.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ROG. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

