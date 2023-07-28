Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,191 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Community Bank System by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Community Bank System by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CBU opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.58. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $72.86.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.09). Community Bank System had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $124.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBU. TheStreet downgraded Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Hovde Group upgraded Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Community Bank System

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

