Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $269.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.35. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $297.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,544 shares of company stock worth $15,552,765. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

