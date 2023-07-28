Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 11,599 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ESAB were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ESAB by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in ESAB by 2.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in ESAB by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ESAB by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in ESAB by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ESAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. CL King initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ESAB in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of ESAB opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $70.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.68.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.29%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

