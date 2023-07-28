Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 11,812 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Catalent by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,685,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,858,000 after buying an additional 445,745 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Catalent by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

CTLT stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 216.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

