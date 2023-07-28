Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 14,708 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,054,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,114,210.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $59.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.93 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

