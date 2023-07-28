Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 2,117 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 233.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 23.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Boston Beer by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 11.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAM shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $274.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.69.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $313.52 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $422.75. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.