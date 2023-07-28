Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 5,970 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Forward Air by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Forward Air by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FWRD. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Forward Air Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $118.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $121.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

