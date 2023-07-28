Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys Shares of 37,335 Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Otter Tail by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Otter Tail by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Trading Down 2.0 %

Otter Tail stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.49.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $339.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.00 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 22.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.