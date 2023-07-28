Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $35,336,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,030,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after purchasing an additional 431,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,674,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,053,000 after purchasing an additional 116,613 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 111,046 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE PBH opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.92. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

