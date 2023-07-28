Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,805 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $386,590,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,867 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,060,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,867,000 after purchasing an additional 160,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

