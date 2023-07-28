Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.47 Million Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,972 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,325,000 after acquiring an additional 76,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,835,000 after buying an additional 117,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,334,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,345,000 after buying an additional 28,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $48.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Securities downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $147,218,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,464 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

