Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mercury Systems by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

MRCY opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -608.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $263.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.92 million. Analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

