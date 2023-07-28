Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,932 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $166,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,069 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $100,180.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,722.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Barry H. Jensen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $50,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 25,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,982.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel purchased 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,180.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,722.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Trading Down 1.7 %

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $91.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on INDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

