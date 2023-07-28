Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.82 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $231.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.44 and its 200 day moving average is $222.52. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $300.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.55%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

