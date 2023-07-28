Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,136 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

About Foot Locker

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

