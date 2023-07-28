Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.88 Million Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 78.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 14.5% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.88.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH opened at $125.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.15. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $131.64.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

