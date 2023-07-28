Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth about $7,273,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $65.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $62.86 and a 1-year high of $89.34.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $374.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.62 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 9.14%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $448,468,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

