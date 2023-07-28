Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average of $56.96. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.94 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $61.50.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $56,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

