Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,598,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,695,000 after purchasing an additional 529,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DY stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.33 and a twelve month high of $122.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.66.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DY. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

