Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 13.6% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

