Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $613,671.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $613,671.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $5,216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,574,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,424,640.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,912 shares of company stock worth $28,953,455 over the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $145.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.83. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $152.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

