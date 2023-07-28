Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 13.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Price Performance

NYSE:EPR opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.67. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $55.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 147.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPR. Citigroup increased their target price on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.