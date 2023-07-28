Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,824 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $913,594,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,851,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,897,000 after acquiring an additional 116,929 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UDR by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,178,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.77.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

