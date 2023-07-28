Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 12,782 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Calix were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insider Transactions at Calix

Calix Price Performance

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $471,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $77.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

