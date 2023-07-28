Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 16,526 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 558,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.28.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

