Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 18,310 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

In other news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,729.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

