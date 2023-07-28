Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 41,072 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,072 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 84.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.89.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

