Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 6,145 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 90.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

PKG stock opened at $152.43 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $155.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

