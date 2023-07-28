Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 6,983 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Albany International were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,911,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $21,554,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 2,437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 93,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Albany International by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,716,000 after acquiring an additional 71,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.88. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $115.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Albany International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Albany International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

