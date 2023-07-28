Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases New Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $603,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $3,469,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MODG opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MODG shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,880.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 6,400 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $109,184.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,556 shares in the company, valued at $14,288,705.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,880.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,042 over the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

